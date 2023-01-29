Wind Chill Advisory issued January 29 at 1:52AM PST until January 30 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below
zero.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,
South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia and
frostbite if precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chills will be below zero at times for
the Cascade passes.
A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and blustery winds
will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in
frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and gloves.
If driving through the Cascades this weekend, be sure to bring
your winter weather preparedness kit, make sure your cell phone is
charged, and have a full tank of gas.