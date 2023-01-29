Wind Chill Advisory issued January 29 at 2:00PM PST until January 30 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,
South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Cold wind chills could result in hypothermia and
frostbite if precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chills will be below zero at times
for the Cascade passes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.