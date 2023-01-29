Wind Chill Advisory issued January 29 at 2:00PM PST until January 30 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,

South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Cold wind chills could result in hypothermia and

frostbite if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chills will be below zero at times

for the Cascade passes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.