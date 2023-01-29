Wind Chill Advisory issued January 29 at 3:13AM PST until January 30 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of Klamath, Lake, Modoc, and far eastern

Douglas counties, including Willamette Pass, Crater Lake,

Diamond Lake, Chemult, Valley Falls, Lakeview, Davis Creek,

Alturas, and the Cascades, Warners, and other areas of high

terrain in Lake and Klamath counties.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Sunday to 9 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.