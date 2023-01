Wind Chill Advisory issued January 30 at 6:34AM PST until January 30 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below

zero.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,

South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Cold wind chills could result in hypothermia and

frostbite if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chills will be below zero at times

for the Cascade passes.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and blustery winds

will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in

frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

If driving through the Cascades this morning, be sure to bring

your winter weather preparedness kit, make sure your cell phone is

charged, and have a full tank of gas.