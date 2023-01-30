Wind Chill Advisory issued January 30 at 6:34AM PST until January 30 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below
zero.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,
South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Cold wind chills could result in hypothermia and
frostbite if precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chills will be below zero at times
for the Cascade passes.
A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and blustery winds
will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in
frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and gloves.
If driving through the Cascades this morning, be sure to bring
your winter weather preparedness kit, make sure your cell phone is
charged, and have a full tank of gas.