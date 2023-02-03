Wind Advisory issued February 3 at 12:46PM PST until February 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc

Counties including Macdoel and Dorris. In Oregon, the higher

terrain of the Klamath Basin and Eastern Klamath County and

Western Lake County. This includes portions of highways 97, 140

and 395.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.