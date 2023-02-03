Wind Advisory issued February 3 at 12:46PM PST until February 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc
Counties including Macdoel and Dorris. In Oregon, the higher
terrain of the Klamath Basin and Eastern Klamath County and
Western Lake County. This includes portions of highways 97, 140
and 395.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.