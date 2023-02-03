Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued February 3 at 7:48AM PST until February 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc
Counties including Macdoel and Dorris. In Oregon, the higher
terrain of the Klamath Basin and Eastern Klamath County and
Western Lake County.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

