Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 10:00PM PST until February 6 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 5 to 7 inches in the Southern Blue Mountains, and 4 to 6

inches in the Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHERE…Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Ochoco-John Day

Highlands.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A winter storm is forecast to bring snow to

the Southern Blue Mountains and the Ochoco-John Day Highlands

mountain passes. The heaviest snowfall is expected to occur

between 4 AM Sunday and 4 AM Monday PST. Expect lower snow

accumulations of up to an inch in the mountain valleys along

highway US-395 south of Pilot Rock to John Day, and US-26 east

of Prineville to John Day.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.