February 5, 2023 6:57 AM
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 10:00PM PST until February 6 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 6 to 10 inches.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A winter storm is forecast to bring snow to
the Oregon Cascade Mountain passes with the heaviest snowfall
currently anticipated between 4 AM Sunday and 4 AM Monday PST.
Expect lower accumulations of up to an inch along highway US-97
south of Bend.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

National Weather Service

