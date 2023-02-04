Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 2:30PM PST until February 6 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 6 to 12 inches, with locally heavier amounts on higher
volcanic peaks. The heaviest snowfall will be Sunday morning
into Sunday afternoon. Southwest to west winds will gust to 40
mph at passes Sunday afternoon into early Sunday evening.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,
South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 4 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map