Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 2:58AM PST until February 6 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 5 to 7 inches in the Southern Blue Mountains, and 4 to 6
inches in the Ochoco-John Day Highlands.
* WHERE…Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Ochoco-John Day
Highlands.
* WHEN…From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A winter storm is forecast to bring snow to
the Southern Blue Mountains and the Ochoco-John Day Highlands
mountain passes. The heaviest snowfall is expected to occur
between 4 AM Sunday and 4 AM Monday PST. Expect lower snow
accumulations of up to an inch in the mountain valleys along
highway US-395 south of Pilot Rock to John Day, and US-26 east
of Prineville to John Day.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.