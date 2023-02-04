Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 2:58AM PST until February 6 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 6 to 10 inches.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and East

Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. In Washington, Northwest Blue

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A winter storm is forecast to bring snow to

the Oregon Cascades and Blue Mountain passes with the heaviest

snowfall currently anticipated between 4 AM Sunday and 4 AM

Monday PST. Expect lower accumulations of up to an inch along

highway US-97 south of Bend.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.