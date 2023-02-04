Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 9:51PM PST until February 6 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 8 to 14 inches, with locally heavier amounts on higher
volcanic peaks. The heaviest snowfall will be Sunday morning
into Sunday afternoon. Southwest winds gusting up to 45 mph are
expected for exposed terrain, especially in the Oregon Cascades.
Gusts of up to 60 mph are possible in these areas, likely
resulting in blowing and drifting of snow.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map