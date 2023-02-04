Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 9:51PM PST until February 6 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 8 to 14 inches, with locally heavier amounts on higher

volcanic peaks. The heaviest snowfall will be Sunday morning

into Sunday afternoon. Southwest winds gusting up to 45 mph are

expected for exposed terrain, especially in the Oregon Cascades.

Gusts of up to 60 mph are possible in these areas, likely

resulting in blowing and drifting of snow.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in

Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map