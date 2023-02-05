Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 2:26AM PST until February 6 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 5
to 12 inches, with highest amounts expected from Mt Jefferson
south. Locally heavier amounts on higher volcanic peaks. The
heaviest snowfall will be Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon.
Southwest winds gusting up to 45 mph are expected for exposed
terrain, especially in the Oregon Cascades, likely resulting in
blowing and drifting of snow.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map