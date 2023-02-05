Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 2:28PM PST until February 6 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 7 inches, mostly through this evening.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map