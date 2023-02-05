Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 2:53PM PST until February 6 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of
up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.