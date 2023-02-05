Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 2:53PM PST until February 6 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of

up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.