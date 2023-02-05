Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 2:53PM PST until February 6 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up
to 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts possible near the
crest-line. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.