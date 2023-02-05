Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 3:37AM PST until February 6 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A winter storm is forecast to bring snow to
the Ochoco-John Day Highlands mountain passes. The heaviest
snowfall is expected to occur between 4 AM this morning and 4 AM
Monday. Expect lower snow accumulations of up to an inch in the
mountain valleys along highway US-26 east of Prineville to John
Day.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.