Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 3:37AM PST until February 6 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A winter storm is forecast to bring snow to

the Ochoco-John Day Highlands mountain passes. The heaviest

snowfall is expected to occur between 4 AM this morning and 4 AM

Monday. Expect lower snow accumulations of up to an inch in the

mountain valleys along highway US-26 east of Prineville to John

Day.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.