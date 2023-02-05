Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 3:37AM PST until February 6 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 5 to 8 inches, with higher amounts along the Cascade crest.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A winter storm is forecast to bring snow to

the Oregon Cascade Mountain passes with the heaviest snowfall

expected to occur between 4 AM this morning and 4 AM Monday.

Expect lower accumulations of up to an inch along highway US-97

south of Bend.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.