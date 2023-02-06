Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 10:36PM PST until February 8 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 6 to 14 inches. Blowing snow possible. Winds gusting as high
as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could
cause tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow will occur Tuesday
afternoon, with snow showers gradually tapering off Tuesday
night into Wednesday morning.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow
covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map