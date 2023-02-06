Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 10:36PM PST until February 8 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 6 to 14 inches. Blowing snow possible. Winds gusting as high

as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could

cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow will occur Tuesday

afternoon, with snow showers gradually tapering off Tuesday

night into Wednesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow

covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map