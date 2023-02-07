Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 10:10PM PST until February 8 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3
to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map