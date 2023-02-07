Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 2:12AM PST until February 8 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 6 to 14 inches. Blowing snow possible. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow will occur this afternoon,
with snow gradually tapering off tonight into Wednesday morning.
Below 4500 feet, expect up to 4 inches snow accumulation.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow
covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:
https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

