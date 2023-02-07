Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 2:12AM PST until February 8 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 6 to 14 inches. Blowing snow possible. Winds gusting as

high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow will occur this afternoon,

with snow gradually tapering off tonight into Wednesday morning.

Below 4500 feet, expect up to 4 inches snow accumulation.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow

covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:

https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:

https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map