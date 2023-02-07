Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 2:18PM PST until February 8 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 9 inches. Additional snow up to 12 inches above 5500 feet.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Blowing snow likely.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow will occur this afternoon,
with snow gradually tapering off tonight into Wednesday morning. Blowing
snow may reduce visibility at times during periods of heaviest
snow showers.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map