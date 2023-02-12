Winter Storm Warning issued February 12 at 2:15PM PST until February 14 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 17

inches, except 6 to 12 inches below 4000 feet. Winds gusting as

high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Monday to 1 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map