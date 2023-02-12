Winter Storm Warning issued February 12 at 9:15PM PST until February 14 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 10 to 20 inches, with the greatest amounts
near the crest. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 4 AM Monday to 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.