Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 1:39PM PST until February 14 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern portions of the Klamath Basin and Klamath

County. This includes the communities of Chiloquin, Chemult and

Crescent and Highway 97 from Chiloquin northward.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Monday to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is expected late Monday

afternoon and again early Tuesday morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.