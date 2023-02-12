Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 1:39PM PST until February 14 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northern portions of the Klamath Basin and Klamath
County. This includes the communities of Chiloquin, Chemult and
Crescent and Highway 97 from Chiloquin northward.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Monday to 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is expected late Monday
afternoon and again early Tuesday morning.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.