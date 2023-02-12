Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 1:39 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 1:39PM PST until February 14 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern portions of the Klamath Basin and Klamath
County. This includes the communities of Chiloquin, Chemult and
Crescent and Highway 97 from Chiloquin northward.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Monday to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is expected late Monday
afternoon and again early Tuesday morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content