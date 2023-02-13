Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 2:59AM PST until February 13 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Klamath Basin as well as mountains and higher terrain in

eastern Klamath, Lake and Modoc Counties. This includes Klamath

Falls, Keno, Merrill, Dorris, Tulelake, Newell and Tionesta.

This also includes portions of highways 66, 97, 140, and 139 in

and near the Klamath Basin, higher portions of Highways 299 near

Cedar Pass, higher portions of Highway 140 east of Bly as well

as Highway 31 near and just south of Summer Lake.

* WHEN…From noon today to 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.