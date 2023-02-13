Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 9:20AM PST until February 13 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Klamath Basin as well as mountains and higher terrain
in eastern Klamath, Lake and Modoc Counties. This includes
Klamath Falls, Keno, Merrill, Dorris, Tulelake, Newell and
Tionesta. This also includes portions of highways 66, 97, 140,
and 139 in and near the Klamath Basin, higher portions of
Highways 299 near Cedar Pass, higher portions of Highway 140
east of Bly as well as Highway 31 near and just south of
Summer Lake.
* WHEN…From noon today to 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.