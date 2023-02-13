Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 11:27PM PST until February 14 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map