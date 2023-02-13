Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 11:27PM PST until February 14 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map