Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 2:18PM PST until February 14 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations

of 10 to 16 inches, with the greatest amounts near the crest.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.