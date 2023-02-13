Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 4:23AM PST until February 14 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 20
inches, except 4 to 12 inches below 3000 feet. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map