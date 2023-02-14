Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 3:09AM PST until February 14 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations
of 4 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.