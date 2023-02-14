Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 8:00AM PST until February 14 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow

accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.