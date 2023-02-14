Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 11:41 AM
Published 2:56 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 2:56AM PST until February 14 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern portions of the Klamath Basin and Klamath
County. This includes the communities of Chiloquin, Chemult
and Crescent and Highway 97 from Chiloquin northward.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is expected between now
and 9 am pst Tuesday.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content