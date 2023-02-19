Wind Advisory issued February 19 at 9:46PM PST until February 21 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

Strongest winds during Tuesday afternoon.

* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc

Counties. In Oregon, Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern

Klamath County and Western Lake County. This includes portions

of Highways 66, 39, 97, and 140 along with the community of

Klamath Falls.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light snow could accompany this wind storm,

so blowing and drifting snow may reduce visibility at times.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.