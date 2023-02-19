Winter Storm Warning issued February 19 at 8:58PM PST until February 22 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 12 to 26 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55

mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From Monday evening to Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Strong winds could cause tree damage. Snow will impact Travel

along US-20 through Santiam Pass.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulations of up to 2 feet are

expected near Santiam Pass with 3 to 6 inches at elevations

above 2500 feet.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.