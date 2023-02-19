Winter Storm Warning issued February 19 at 8:58PM PST until February 22 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 12 to 26 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55
mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From Monday evening to Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Strong winds could cause tree damage. Snow will impact Travel
along US-20 through Santiam Pass.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulations of up to 2 feet are
expected near Santiam Pass with 3 to 6 inches at elevations
above 2500 feet.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.