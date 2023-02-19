Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued February 19 at 9:00PM PST until February 22 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 1000 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 9 to 15 inches, except 13 to 24 inches above
2500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

