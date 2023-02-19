Winter Storm Warning issued February 19 at 9:00PM PST until February 22 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 13 to
20 inches, except 14 to 27 inches above 2500 feet. Winds
gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 10 PM Monday to 10 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map