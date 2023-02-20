Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 11:46AM PST until February 21 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc

Counties. In Oregon, Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern

Klamath County and Western Lake County. This includes Highway 31

from Silver Lake to Paisley as well as portions of Highways 66,

39, 97, and 140, including Klamath Falls.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light snow could accompany the wind, so

blowing and drifting snow may reduce visibility at times.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.