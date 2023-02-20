Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 12:18PM PST until February 22 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, but winds could gust as high

as 50 mph with significant blowing and drifting snow.

Strongest winds are expected Tuesday afternoon.

* WHERE…Far Northern Klamath County, mainly along Highway 97

from the intersection of Highway 138 northward to Crescent and

La Pine.

* WHEN…From 1 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.