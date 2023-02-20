Skip to Content
February 21, 2023 12:41 AM
Published 2:44 PM

Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 2:44PM PST until February 22 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60
mph along exposed ridges.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Elevations above 2500 feet will receive 3
to 6 inches of new snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

National Weather Service

