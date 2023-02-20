Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 3:05PM PST until February 22 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 1000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 6 to 14 inches, except 9 to 18 inches above

2500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Blowing snow

possible.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade

Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map