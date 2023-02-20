Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 3:05PM PST until February 22 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total general snow
accumulations of 9 to 16 inches, except 10 to 24 inches above
2500 feet. Below 2000 ft expect 4 to 13 inches of snow and ice
accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
Blowing snow possible.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could
cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Above 5000 feet, snow accumulations up to
30 inches possible with winds gusting as high as 60 mph along
the peaks.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map