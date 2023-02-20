Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 4:20AM PST until February 22 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 1000 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 9 to 15 inches, except 12 to 24 inches above
2500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 4 AM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map