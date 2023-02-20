Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 4:36AM PST until February 22 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches, but winds could gust as high as 50 mph with significant
blowing and drifting snow. Strongest winds are expected Tuesday
afternoon.
* WHERE…Far Northern Klamath County, mainly along Highway 97
from the intersection of Highway 138 northward to Crescent and
La Pine.
* WHEN…From 1 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.
* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,
food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.
* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.
* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is
likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective
action now.