Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 8:06PM PST until February 22 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 70

mph along exposed ridges.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage and

power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Total snow accumulations at Santiam Pass

could approach 18 inches. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches

expected along the east slopes, including La Pine and Sunriver.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.