today at 6:41 PM
Published 9:12 AM

Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 9:12AM PST until February 22 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

AAA

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 6 inches, but winds could gust as high as 50 mph with
significant blowing and drifting snow. Strongest winds are
expected Tuesday afternoon.

* WHERE…Far Northern Klamath County, mainly along Highway 97
from the intersection of Highway 138 northward to Crescent and
La Pine.

* WHEN…From 1 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,
food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is
likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take
protective action now.

National Weather Service

