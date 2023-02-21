Wind Advisory issued February 21 at 12:44AM PST until February 21 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc
Counties. In Oregon, Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern
Klamath County and Western Lake County. This includes Highway
31 from Silver Lake to Paisley as well as portions of Highways
66, 39, 97, and 140, including Klamath Falls.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 4 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light snow could accompany the wind, so
blowing and drifting snow may reduce visibility at times.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.