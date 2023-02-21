Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 1:35PM PST until February 23 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 16
inches, except 6 to 21 inches above 2500 feet. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow conditions possible in
periods of heaviest snow and stronger winds.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map