Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 1:35PM PST until February 23 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 16

inches, except 6 to 21 inches above 2500 feet. Winds gusting

as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow conditions possible in

periods of heaviest snow and stronger winds.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map