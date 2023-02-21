Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 2:39PM PST until February 22 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
expected along the east slopes, including La Pine and Sunriver..
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.